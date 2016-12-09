Update on The Queen’s Men

I’ve been chased about this at various conventions, so I thought I’d give an update on where we are with The Queen’s Men.

It’s done, or at least the main text is finished. It has also been edited by the wonderful, Scott Dorward, who you may remember from such podcasts as The Good Friends of Jackson Elias. Scott found my typos, corrected the ordering and generally made it a much better text.

I’m very pleased with the results. It is now a fully fledged piece of multi-layered fiction gaming, with rules for cast DVD commentary, lots of pre-gens and comedy 70s haircuts.

So now it just needs layout and art. Which, if all goes well, means a release as PDF some time in the new year.