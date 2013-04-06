In the very first version of The Agency, there was a throwaway alternative setting concept for Elizabethan agents. When I revised the book, I considered adding it as an appendix, then decided it would make a nice PDF only supplement. Like all good ideas, it grew, and The Queen’s Men came into being.

It’s part supplement to The Agency, part something all its own. It takes the more meta elements of The Agency, and expands on them. SO it’s not just an alternate setting of agents in 1585, it’s about a 1970s TV series that never was, and the trials the actors and director went through to create it. I hope to give it the feel of a TV series annual from the era.

Anyway, the manuscript is nearly done, so I’ll have more information soon. In the meantime here’s a character sheet as teaser.