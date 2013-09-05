5 days before this offer self destructs

As of today, for the next 5 days, you can get The Agency at a pay what you want price.



That in itself would be pretty cool, but you can get this as part of a bundle with what I consider to be some of the classics of indie game design and great new games. There’s some seriously good stuff in the Bundle of Holding. Plus 10% of what you pay goes to two awesome charities.

Look, do I need to tell you that Sorcerer is the classic indie game that reinvigorated the grassroots RPG publishing movement and has some seriously clever mechanics that drive story in play? Or that Dust Devils is THE definitive western RPG. Or that Heroine is what Labyrinth would be if it was distilled into RPG form? Or that Annalise does vampire stories so so well?

And those are just some of what you get! There’s even secret stuff still to be added…

Really, on a personal level it’s great to be seen as somebody whose games even belong in this august company. Go buy it. You can’t really lose at a minimum $3 buy in (although you need to pitch in at above average to get all the titles).