Of Lost Gods & Faded Dreams

As you probably notice from the sidebar, I’m rebooting a long dormant game called Lost Gods. Originally written around 2000 and billed as “a game of fading deities”, the new version is different, and quite the experiment.

Lost Gods is a game of modern day deities and the mortals they manipulate. These Gods require belief to survive, but in a world riddled with doubt can only gain it from small miracles that touch an individuals life.

Whereas the old version was a fairly traditional structure for an RPG, the new one attempts some fun things with regard to character ownership and protagonists.

It’s GM-less. This decision was influenced by Contenders. That was the first game I played that got GM-less play right, by providing a tight scene structure and a solid set of economies for authority and interaction between players. Similarly the new version of Lost Gods has a much tighter set of points of influence available, designed to aid in telling particular kinds of modern fable.

Similarly the new version aims to make who the heroes of your story are more fluid. Where before the Lost Gods were obvious protagonists and player characters, now they may just be instigators, and the Mortals are who we end up caring about in the story most. Or it might end up shifting and then shifting back.

Finally, the game is currently available freely via Google Documents for playtest purposes. I plan to keep it free when it’s finished. You’ll be able to grab a “done” PDF from the site, and if you like you can buy a prettier “dead tree” version at conventions or via Indie Press Revolution.